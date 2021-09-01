When liquor shops are open, why Chathurthi celebration is not allowed, asks Annamalai

THOOTHUKUDI

01 September 2021 20:23 IST

‘Govt. should have allowed celebration in public places with some restrictions’

State BJP president K. Annamalai has questioned the ban on Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations in public places with installation of Vinayaga idols when liquor shops remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even as liquor shops transact brisk business with no respect for COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, why don’t you allow Vinayaka Chathurthi celebration as usual in public places?,” Mr. Annamalai questioned while addressing reporters at Thoothukudi airport on Wednesday.

Before leaving for BJP party workers’ meetings in Tenkasi district, Mr. Annamalai said the Tamil Nadu government, through a specific order, had banned Vinayaka Chathurthi celebration in public places while allowing celebration in houses. Instead, the government should have allowed the celebration in public places with some restrictions like a particular the number of participants or guidelines, he said.

Instead of citing the ban on the celebration imposed in Karnataka, the Tamil Nadu government, like the Maharashtra government, should have allowed the celebration by issuing standard operating procedures to curtail the spread of the viral infection.

The BJP would oppose the ‘blanket ban’ on Chathurthi celebration in public places, Mr. Annamalai said.

Asserting that his party’s alliance with the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu was “strong”, he said the two parties were working in a cohesive manner in the Assembly on issues like probe into Kodanadu heist and murder case and merger of Dr. Jayalalithaa University with Annamalai University “which are being done for political reasons”.

“After a party in power implements a new project or starts new institution, the opposition party, on coming to power, would change or abolish it in Tamil Nadu. It has been happening here for decades. The DMK, which claims to be doing politics with a difference, should stop indulging in such activities,” Mr. Annamalai stressed.

He also trashed the opposition’s criticism on the memorial built in Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, Punjab. “It is a true tribute to the martyrs by incorporating new modern facilities there. While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticised it, the party leader and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has welcomed it,” Mr. Annamalai said.