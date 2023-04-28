When Governor ‘Kalaignar Karunanidhi’ Shah recommended the dismissal of DMK government 

April 28, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST

Tamil Nadu now witnesses a spell of tenuous ties between Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. However, for most of the first half of the 1970s, a contrasting relationship prevailed between the then Governor, K.K. Shah, and the then Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi.

In the 1970s, Shah had praised Karunanidhi publicly on several occasions. According to Panruti S. Ramachandran, who had served as Transport Minister in Karunanidhi’s Cabinet, the Governor had even said once, “K.K. Shah means Kalaignar Karunanidhi Shah.” (The term, Kalaignar, is a sobriquet of the former Chief Minister). But, in January 1976, it was the same Shah who recommended to the Centre the dismissal of the Karunanidhi government.

Before getting posted to Tamil Nadu in May 1971, Shah was a key Minister in the Union Cabinet headed by Indira Gandhi. He was also one of her close confidants. On the day (May 26, 1971) he was sworn in as the Governor, The Hindu reported that Shah himself had opted for Tamil Nadu because the assignment would give him scope to continue a political role by “projecting himself as a useful bridge between the Centre and the State in the context of the D.M.K.’s advocacy for greater devolution of power”.

‘No rubber stamp’

Titled ‘New Governor Will Not Be A Rubber Stamp’, the report described Shah as a “man of great informality and considerable personal charm”, but as one “who does not allow himself to be pushed around by anybody”. There was a perception in certain quarters then that Shah had been sent to Tamil Nadu for “political purpose”, which was denied by the Governor himself at an event in July that year. Two months later, the Governor said in Mumbai that he and his Chief Minister were on “excellent terms”.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his part, Karunanidhi sought to keep the Governor in good humour and announced in October, 1972 that a hostel for poor students would be established to mark the 65th birthday of the Governor. Referring to the tendency to present petitions directly to the Governor, he said it would be all the same if people handed over petitions either to him or to Shah. The occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi in October 1972 saw two separate events in Chennai — one by the Governor at the Gandhi Mandapam and the other by the Chief Minister at the University of Madras auditorium.

Karunanidhi had then observed that Shah had started “competing” with him. “Our rivalry is healthy and intended to do good to people,” he pointed out. Reacting to this observation, Shah, who took part at the other function too, said in a lighter vein, “I act only on the advice of the Chief Minister. If he advises me to compete with him, I will do so. If he does not advise me, I will not...” In October 1974, the Governor told journalists in Mumbai that the DMK did not stand for secession.

‘Islands of indiscipline’

But, in 15 months, the political situation turned hostile towards the DMK and Karunanidhi. Intervening during a debate in the early January 1976, Indira Gandhi told the Rajya Sabha that the country had “two islands of indiscipline” where efforts were being made to destroy the discipline that had come to the rest of the country in the wake of the Emergency [which was then in force]. This newspaper, in its report on January 9, 1976, identified Tamil Nadu and Gujarat as “the two islands,” as Gujarat was also under a non-Congress government. The Janata Front, led by Babubhai Jasubhai Patel, was in power in Gujarat. In fact, about 10 days later, Karunanidhi and Patel participated in a function held at Washermenpet, Chennai, to unveil the statue of Kamaraj.

On January 14, 1976, the Prime Minister, in her 75-minute-long speech at a meeting of Congress workers in Chennai, launched a frontal attack on the DMK government and charged it with “going out of the way” to blame the Centre for escaping from its acts of commission and omission. West Bengal Chief Minister S.S. Ray joined her in accusing the DMK regime of clinging to the “straw of parochialism”. In his response, Karunanidhi recalled how the DMK, even in 1963, gave up its secessionist demand. Since then, “there has been no change in its policy,” he pointed out.

Charges of corruption

Talking of events held in Chennai to mark Gandhiji’s death anniversary, Karunanidhi, in the second volume of his autobiography Nenjukku Needhi, mentioned that the Governor spoke at two functions wherein he had stated that the Karunanidhi government was following the path of Gandhiji. On the night of January 31, 1976, the then President, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, dissolved the Assembly through a proclamation and placed the State under President’s Rule. Earlier, Shah sent a report to the Centre, contending that the DMK regime had, “by a series of acts of maladministration, corruption and misuse of power for achieving partisan ends, set at nought all canons of justice and equity”.

When Shah died in Kolkata in March 1986, Karunanidhi, then out of power, said in his condolence message that he [Shah] was “made use of by the powers that be” to dismiss the DMK ministry during the Emergency.