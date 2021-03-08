When ECI whitewashed the walls

Chennai

08 March 2021 01:52 IST

No doubt the poll announcement by the Election Commission of India has caught everyone by surprise, but one group was left pretty disappointed — wall painters. After the announcement, as is procedure, all walls have been washed clean of poll graffiti. Before the announcement came, a group of painters say they had contracts to paint several walls. But even before they could start their work, they had to erase all the graffiti!

