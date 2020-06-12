When COVID-19 scares you, take heart from 97-year-old Krishna Murti

A 97-year-old man who was admitted to Kauvery Hospital recovered from the novel coronavirus infection and returned home.

A. Krishna Murti was admitted on May 30 with complaints of cough, fever and mild breathlessness. He had other health issues such as hypertension and coronary heart disease, complicating his condition further.

On admission, he was given oxygen to enable him to breathe easily. The nurses had to assist him in eating and moving. He was put on a high protein, vegetarian diet and soon his condition began to improve.

He was able to breathe on his own and was also able to move around without assistance. He was discharged after the results for COVID-19 returned negative.

Vijayalakshmi Balakrishnan, senior consultant - Infectious Diseases, said the hospital had so far successfully treated and discharged over 200 patients. “Mr. Krishna Murti is our oldest patient so far and it was truly a team effort in ensuring that his health condition remained stable through constant monitoring. We wish to tell people to not to give in to the fear and lose hope. The fatality rate of COVID-19 is very low and we urge people to be positive and safe during these challenging times,” she said.

Aravindan Selvaraj, the hospital’s executive director, said, “The grit and strong will power showcased by the patient as he fought through the infection is really commendable. We hope that this success brings courage and faith for many people around the world. I would like to thank the patient for imbibing faith in us as we continue our fight against the pandemic.”