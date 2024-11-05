When ‘circus ringmaster’ Jayalalithaa almost upset the entire Tamil Nadu bureaucracy

Civil servants in Tamil Nadu have often shared their admiration for former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s administrative skills. This was notwithstanding her authoritarian style of functioning and frequent transfer of officials. However, there was one instance when almost the entire bureaucracy in the State was upset with her.

On May 9, 2002, a couple of months after Jayalalithaa returned as the Chief Minister — she was earlier unseated by the Supreme Court in September 2001 on account of her conviction in the TANSI land deal cases — she launched a virulent attack in the Assembly on the bureaucracy. “I admit they are lackadaisical...And, like a ringmaster in the circus, I am trying to whiplash them into action,” she said, accusing the civil servants of being lax and causing a litany of errors in budgetary documents and policy notes.

Jayalalithaa levelled the charge after the then DMK deputy floor leader, Duraimurugan, during a discussion on the Appropriation Bill, said the Ministers were merely repeating the “wrong statistics” given by the officials.

‘Motivation died’

An angry Jayalalithaa, however, said there was no motivation among officials as the previous DMK government had been vindictive by filing cases against some IAS officials. Claiming that civil servants were highly enthusiastic during her 1991-96 government, she said their enthusiasm was dead as they suffered humiliation during DMK rule in the previous five years.

She contended that after her government was voted to power in May 2001, she made efforts to motivate the officials. With the Supreme Court unseating her, “things were back to square one and for the next five months, it was a long extended holiday for the officials,” she said. Though she had instructed officials to concentrate on their work, the errors had crept in the Budget papers and policy notes.

In fact, a few days earlier, she had written to the Secretaries of all departments, pointing out that the wrong statistics furnished by officials were causing the government embarrassment.

Jayalalithaa’s caustic remarks had hurt the officialdom. The State IAS Officers’ Association submitted a representation to the then Chief Secretary, P. Shankar, complaining about the Chief Minister’s remarks. According to a report in The Hindu, the association, in its representation, reportedly expressed deep anguish at the Chief Minister’s remarks and indicated that such attacks would only lower the morale of the officers. The office-bearers of the association, headed by Backward Classes Secretary N. Athimoolam, reportedly held an informal meeting and decided to take up the issue with the Chief Secretary.

‘Unwarranted and totally unfair’

The Hindu correspondent had then quoted a senior office-bearer of the association as saying, “Her observations are unwarranted and totally unfair, particularly when the discussion in the Assembly was not about the functioning of the bureaucracy at all. We have become the whipping boy of all governments.” The report added, “While officials admit that discrepancies had crept in the data given by them, they say the Chief Minister should not have ‘used such an offensive language and tarred us all with the same brush’.” In the report, an official of the rank of Secretary was quoted as saying, “If we circus animals are whipped too hard, we will collapse.”

Close on the heels of these developments, in June, Jayalalithaa effected a major reshuffle of the bureaucracy, saying this was done to improve the efficiency of the administration. She replaced Chief Secretary Shankar with Sukvaneshwar. Jayalalithaa had told journalists that Shankar had sought voluntary retirement for personal reasons. In reality though, upon learning about Shankar’s disenchantment, the Centre had appointed him as Secretary in the Planning Commission. He had left Tamil Nadu without a formal farewell from colleagues.

One-man one-post law

Interestingly, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who was then Mayor of Chennai, had come up with a different reason which, he said, had hastened Shankar’s exit. At that time, the State government had enacted a one-man one-post law to prevent elected local body representatives from holding elected office in the Assembly and Parliament. It was widely believed that the aim was to divest Mr. Stalin, a legislator representing Thousand Lights, of either of the posts. Mr. Stalin had claimed that Shankar would have been shifted because of problems in sending the intimation letter on the one-man, one-post legislation to the Chennai Corporation Commissioner. According to him, Shankar, who sought voluntary retirement and proceeded on leave, declined to approve the letter, and hence he was asked to move out. The new Chief Secretary, Sukavaneshwar, assumed office on the morning of June 11 and the letter was received by the Mayor’s office in the evening. “When the notification was published on June 4, why did they send the copy along with the letter only on June 11,” he asked.

Shankar, incidentally, died in Chennai on Sunday last.