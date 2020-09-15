When Chinna Annamalai’s arrest led to a jailbreak

CHENNAI

His role in freedom struggle has few parallels; he was lodged in Tiruvadanai prison in 1942

Tiruvadanai, a small town in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu, enjoys a unique place in the Independence movement. On the night of August 9, 1942, scores of people laid siege to the prison in this obscure town and broke it open to release freedom fighter Chinna Annamalai, whose birth centenary is being celebrated now.

When Mahatma Gandhi started the “Quit India” movement and called upon Indians to “do or die”, Chinna Annamalai launched a campaign in Devakottai to protest against the arrest of Gandhiji.

Police arrested him at midnight and lodged him in the prison. His arrest resulted not only in the jailbreak but also in police firing, in which many people were killed.

“Chinna Annamalai surrendered one month later as the police announced ₹10,000 for his head. He was awarded four-and-a-half-years rigorous imprisonment. Rajaji (C. Rajagopalachari) appeared on his behalf in the court and his arguments led to Chinna Annamalai’s release,” recalls Tamil scholar Somale in his book Pathipputhurai Munnodi Moover (Three pioneers in publishing). Chinna Annamalai remained an acolyte of Rajaji till his last days.

Born Nagappan in Uyyakondan Siruvayal, near Karaikudi, his name was changed to Annamalai by his adoptive parents. Rajaji added the prefix “Chinna” to differentiate him from Annamalai Chettiar, the founder of Annamalai University.

Drawn to freedom struggle

As a student, he was attracted to the freedom movement and schools sent him out. His father then sent him to Penang in Malaysia. He launched a campaign against toddy shops there, and the British government deported him to India.

Even though his role in the Quit India movement made him popular, Chinna Annamalai shifted base to Chennai and started Tamil Pannai, a publishing house. He published the works of Rajaji and Namakkal poet Ramalingam Pillai, and later mobilised financial assistance for the poet.

“When Gandhiji visited Chennai, Rajaji introduced Chinna Annamalai to him. Gandhiji granted permission to Annamalai to publish Harijan magazine in Tamil,” says Somale.

An orator and writer, he penned stories and dialogues for films such as Thangamalai Ragasiyam, Naan Yaar Theriyuma, Dharmaraja, President Panchatcharam and Kadavulin Kuzhanthai.

Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram said his speech would leave the audience in splits.

“I listened to his political speech at Tilak Ghat. Though I do not share his views, his speech made me think,” Mr. Chidambaram said.

A bitter critic of the Dravidian movement and a close friend of actor Sivaji Ganesan, he launched the All India Sivaji Ganesan Fans Club to attract youth to the Congress. He also ran a magazine Sivaji Rasikan.

Chinna Annamalai died in a queer incident when he was celebrating his 60th birthday. When water was poured on him on the occasion of his birthday celebration, he suffocated and died.