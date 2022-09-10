When Kamaraj ordered cake for the prince

Queen Elizabeth II cutting a cake on the first birthday of her son Prince Andrew at the reception given to her at Rajaji Hall in Madras on February 19, 1961. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Archives

Chennai, formerly known as Madras, can claim the distinction of hosting the first birthday party for Prince Andrews, who had been brought to the capital city, then known as Madras, by Queen Elizabeth in 1961. A lovely photograph of the event, where the Queen herself is seen cutting a cake for her child, serves as a touching testimony to the city’s connection to the Queen. The birthday was celebrated on February 19, 1961 at the Rajaji Hall.

Also seen in the picture are Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the husband of the Queen, Chief Minister K. Kamaraj and his Cabinet colleague C. Subramaniam.

The cake was prepared by Bosotto Bros, the city’s famous baker of that time.

“When Chief Minister Kamaraj knew about the birthday, he decided to order a cake. Since he was our customer, he called my uncle Subramaniam, who was in-charge of the bakery, to prepare it,” recalled K. Rajkumar, present owner of the bakery.

Then, the bakery was functioning from a building on Anna Salai.

It now has branches in Nungambakkam and Chintadripet.