When Kamaraj ordered cake for the prince

Kamaraj had called up Bosotto Bros and asked them to get a ready for the occasion

B. Kolappan Kanniyakumari
September 10, 2022 02:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Queen Elizabeth II cutting a cake on the first birthday of her son Prince Andrew at the reception given to her at Rajaji Hall in Madras on February 19, 1961. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Archives

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai, formerly known as Madras, can claim the distinction of hosting the first birthday party for Prince Andrews, who had been brought to the capital city, then known as Madras, by Queen Elizabeth in 1961. A lovely photograph of the event, where the Queen herself is seen cutting a cake for her child, serves as a touching testimony to the city’s connection to the Queen. The birthday was celebrated on February 19, 1961 at the Rajaji Hall.

Also seen in the picture are Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the husband of the Queen, Chief Minister K. Kamaraj and his Cabinet colleague C. Subramaniam.

The cake was prepared by Bosotto Bros, the city’s famous baker of that time.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“When Chief Minister Kamaraj knew about the birthday, he decided to order a cake. Since he was our customer, he called my uncle Subramaniam, who was in-charge of the bakery, to prepare it,” recalled K. Rajkumar, present owner of the bakery.

Then, the bakery was functioning from a building on Anna Salai.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

It now has branches in Nungambakkam and Chintadripet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app