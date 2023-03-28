When asked for data on poverty reduction, GoI gives ten year old data

March 28, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Union government seemed to have acknowledged that it had no data to assess whether the poverty levels in the country had reduced in recent years, a reply provided in the Rajya Sabha on Monday for a question raised by two DMK Rajya Sabha MPs showed.

The MPs Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu and K.R.N. Rajeshkumar had asked whether large number of people were living below poverty line in the country and the data on the same for every State and Union Territory for the last five years. Besides whether it was true that India was able to considerably reduce the number of people living below the poverty line in recent years and to what extent.

Data released in 2013

In his written reply presented in Rajya Sabha to the above questions, Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh had said the erstwhile Planning Commission had released in 2013 the estimated the number of households living below poverty line, which was arrived at based on the data on the last large sample survey on household consumer expenditure published by National Sample Survey Office in 2011-12 and the methodology recommended by the Tendulkar Committee.

This data for every State and Union Territory released in 2013, which estimated the total number of households living below the poverty line in India to be around 27 Crore, was included in his reply.

However, the reply, conspicuously, did not have any reference to data from the past five years or whether the number of families living below poverty line had in fact reduced.

To another question from the MPs on the measures being taken or planned by the government to lift people out of poverty, the Minister said, the government was focussing on inclusive growth as reflected in its commitment of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ and went on to list a number of schemes being implemented to achieve this.