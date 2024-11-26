When Alexander ruled Tamil Nadu and toned up the administration

In January 1988, Tamil Nadu Governor S.L. Khurana was expecting information from the Central government about his successor, though the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was in the midst of a rebellion after the death of Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran in December 1987. Khurana had completed his five-year term in September 1987 itself. But it was in January that he took two controversial steps — the appointment of Janaki Ramachandran as the Chief Minister and in the later part of the month, the recommendation for the imposition of President’s Rule and the dissolution of the Assembly after pandemonium broke out in the House on the day the Janaki Ramachandran government won a vote of confidence.

The State came under President’s Rule, for the third time, on January 31, 1988. P.C. Alexander, who was till then India’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, took charge as the Governor on February 17, 1988. Earlier, S. S. Sidhu, former Civil Aviation Secretary, and A. Padmanabhan, Chief Secretary, had been made Advisers. M.M. Rajendran, an IAS officer of the 1957 batch, succeeded Mr. Padmanabhan as the Chief Secretary.

At office every day

At the beginning of his new assignment, Alexander assured the people that he would ensure “a clean administration, responsive to the needs and aspirations of the people”. He started “going about the cleansing operation in right earnest”, wrote The Hindu on February 28, 1988, adding that he “has been attending office at the Secretariat almost every day”. Then came the decision to reconstitute the boards of 22 State public sector enterprises and the replacement of political appointees with government officials. Alexander’s approach was, in Sidhu’s words, to effect “minimum changes” and “they should be done with a view to toning up the administration and, definitely, changes should not be for change’s sake”.

The newspaper also reported that the “delegation of powers has been made in a major way — it is not only from the Governor to the Advisers but also from the Advisers to the Secretaries and downwards. The instructions are that generally only those files which are required to be circulated to the Governor under the Constitution or any statutory regulation and those involving policy decisions will go to the Governor. All files which under the business rules were required to be submitted to the Chief Minister and then the Governor will now be disposed of by the Adviser concerned. The files, which were earlier sent to Ministers for orders, will be disposed of by the Special Commissioner or Commissioner or the Secretary concerned.” When Sidhu left the State in late July to become the Secretary-General of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), former Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh G.V. Ramakrishna was made an Adviser.

Hands-on approach

Alexander’s hands-on approach came to be noticed by several sections of society. It was during this period that the then Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, started visiting Tamil Nadu frequently. (In a reply given in January 1990, the then Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi, told the Assembly that Rajiv Gandhi made 11 visits to the State between January 1988 and January 1989 and the State government spent ₹4.47 crore on these visits.) The approach drew criticism from the Opposition parties that Alexander was conducting himself as an agent of the Congress, the ruling party at the Centre.

Refuting the charge while interacting with journalists in Tiruchi in April 1988, he said, “People who know me well will certainly know my dispensation.” In mid-1988, a perception formed that President’s Rule was being utilised by the Congress for building its image. Karunanidhi, the DMK leader, had once remarked, “If the intention is to have the [Assembly] election after the Congress gains in strength, there will be no election at all in the State in this Kaliyugam.”

Smoking banned at govt. offices

In May, the administration released a blueprint for industrial development. It followed it up with a package of initiatives and fiscal incentives five months later. “In his memoirs, Service Uninterrupted, published in 2020, Rajendran stated that he mooted to Alexander the idea of banning smoking at all offices of the State government and the local bodies. Though a little hesitant initially, the Governor gave his approval. A transparent method was adopted for pricing of liquor procured by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation. As a result, there was a “steep decrease” in the prices paid to manufacturers and the revenue of the Corporation went up. The former civil servant recalled how he received a couple of calls from the then Union Minister for Home Affairs [Buta Singh] to reverse the step, and Alexander came to his rescue.

Mr. Padmanabhan, in his My Days and Times, published in 2001, gave an account of how the decision to allot land for the establishment of M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation at Taramani was made a few days before the polling for the 1989 Assembly election. When Alexander highlighted the criticism that might come, Mr. Padmanabhan replied that the proposed land allotment was for a public cause, “that too for agricultural research and development”. He added that in the relevant file, it was mentioned that once a government was elected, the file should be circulated to the Chief Minister and the Ministers concerned. The administration had also formed a panel of scholars and writers to translate several Tamil classics into English and launched a pension scheme for Oduvars [who recite hymns from the Thevaram, the Thiruvachagam, and other scriptures at temples].

In the January 1989 Assembly election, the DMK staged a spectacular comeback and on January 27, Alexander sworn in Karunanidhi as the Chief Minister at Valluvar Kottam in Nungambakkam, the memorial for Thiruvalluvar that the DMK leader had got almost ready before his removal from power 13 years ago.

