When a 2024 win summoned up visions of a 1983 triumph

Just as Rohit Sharma’s men went through a gamut of emotions after winning the ICC T20 World Cup at Bridgetown in Barbados on Saturday, nostalgia ushered in memories of India’s 1983 World Cup triumph. Back then, even as Kapil Dev held aloft the Prudential World Cup, as it was called, black and white televisions beamed the action into a few drawing rooms across the nation. Television sets were a luxury and not everyone could afford one. Community viewing was prevalent and Madras of the 1980s was no different. When the tournament began in England, India was deemed an outsider and defending champion West Indies remained the favourite. However, Kapil’s Devils had defeated the men from the Caribbean Islands in their own backyard in an ODI a few months before and that confidence lingered.

Omission of Vishy

In cricket-crazy Madras, there were a few discussions around the omission of G.R. Viswanath from the squad. Vishy, just like his brother-in-law Sunil Gavaskar, was a favourite with the fans at Chepauk. The initial matches in that World Cup were a blur but India was coasting well. The worst cut was the non-telecast of Kapil’s unbeaten 175 when India was in deep trouble against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells. It was a knock for the ages that revived India and it is destined to remain as an exclusive visual memory for only those who turned up for the game. In the by-lanes of Egmore and Purasawalkam, Anna Nagar and Chetpet, the obsession was to get an invite to any home that had a television. If your landlord had one, it was a massive blessing. The idiot box had just a few brands like EC TV, made by a public sector unit like the Electronics Corporation of India, Solidaire, and Dyanora.

England edged out

That India might win the World Cup was not even in the realm of fantasy until England was ambushed in the semifinal. R. Mohan’s despatches in The Hindu remained an essential connect. Finally, it was June 25, 1983, the day of the final at Lord’s. In those few drawing rooms that had a television, the faithful congregated. Nervous smiles were exchanged, superstition reigned as seats were fixed and even a restroom break was frowned upon. India scored 183, with Madras star K. Srikkanth top-scoring at 38. The total seemed meagre until Kapil plucked that outstanding catch to dismiss Viv Richards. As India grabbed a 43-run win, happiness rippled through the metropolis and the odd crackers were burst. That distant joy found a welcome echo when Rohit’s men prevailed over the South Africans.

