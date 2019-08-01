Wheelchairs for disabled voters

The district administration began despatching wheelchairs to various polling stations to help differently-abled persons cast their vote on Wednesday.

Officials who were part of the poll machinery began sending the wheelchairs under the supervision of District Election Officer and Collector A. Shanmuga Sundram.

The wheel chairs were sent to 689 polling stations. The district disability welfare department has contributed 100 wheelchairs, Vellore Municipal Corporation provided 97 and rural development department has sent 492 wheelchairs.

Mr. Shanmuga Sundram inspected Ranipet Engineering College in Walajapet, where the counting of votes would be taken up on August 9.