Tamil Nadu

Wheelchairs for disabled voters

more-in

The district administration began despatching wheelchairs to various polling stations to help differently-abled persons cast their vote on Wednesday.

Officials who were part of the poll machinery began sending the wheelchairs under the supervision of District Election Officer and Collector A. Shanmuga Sundram.

The wheel chairs were sent to 689 polling stations. The district disability welfare department has contributed 100 wheelchairs, Vellore Municipal Corporation provided 97 and rural development department has sent 492 wheelchairs.

Mr. Shanmuga Sundram inspected Ranipet Engineering College in Walajapet, where the counting of votes would be taken up on August 9.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 1, 2019 3:40:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/wheelchairs-for-disabled-voters/article28777510.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY