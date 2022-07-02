Wheelchairs, artificial limbs distributed

More than 3 lakh mobility aids distributed by NGO in 37 years

Col. Bhupinder Singh, Meena Dadha, and M. Satya Kumar distributing mobility aids to beneficiaries in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The non-governmental organisation Mukti (M.S. Dadha Foundation) distributed wheelchairs and artificial limbs to 35 people with disabilities at a function here on Saturday.

A release by the organisation said that 25 wheelchairs, procured with the support of U.S.-based Jiv Daya Foundation, were handed over to Tamil Nadu Udavikkaram Association for the Welfare of the Differently-abled for further distribution to beneficiaries. Artificial limbs were distributed to 10 physically challenged persons.

Meena Dadha, managing trustee of the organisation, highlighted how the organisation has provided more than three lakh mobility aids since 1986 when it was formed. Colonel Bhupinder Singh distributed the artificial limbs to the beneficiaries at a function.

Mahendra Dadha, trustee of the organisation, welcomed the guests.

A few differently-abled persons and their family members, who received mobility aids in the past with the help of Mukti, shared their experience on how they helped in transforming their lives.

A free computer course for children from underprivileged background was launched at the event by Soundarya Thiagarajan, president of District Annettes Council 2021-2022.