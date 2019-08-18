What’s in a name?

Meet 21-year-old S. Sathi Ozhippu Veeran from Kappalur in Madurai district. He has had to endure a lot of harassment on account of his name.

“My parents named me Sathi Ozhippu Veeran because my father was a staunch follower of Thanthai Periyar and was in the Periyar Kazhagam. I was harassed many times in my school days solely because of my name,” recalls Mr. Veeran.

From whispers behind his back to open confrontation, he has had to endure it all, and explain to all and sundry the reason for being named thus during his days at the government school in Kappalur.

Through it all, Mr. Veeran stayed determined to retain his name. “Many teachers even insulted me and wanted me to change my name. But, I thought, why should I change the name given by my parents for these people? I was stubborn.”

Mr. Kathir said Mr. Veeran was also attacked by other students for his name as a 16-year-old. “They attacked him asking whether his name was aimed at insulting them,” he says. Following the incident, a FIR was registered in 2014 and sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act too were invoked.

Mr. Veeran is currently employed in a private firm.