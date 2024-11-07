 />
What’s in a name? T.N. earns ₹54 lakh in 17 months as over 9,000 people opt to change their names

The Government Branch Press in Salem got 7,288 of the total 9,255 applications received between April 2023 and September 30 this year

Published - November 07, 2024 03:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 9,200 people in areas in and around Salem, Pudukkottai, and Vriddhachalam in Tamil Nadu have either changed their names officially or altered them since April last year, thereby generating a revenue of ₹54.41 lakh for the State government.

Of the total 9,255 people who changed or altered their names, a majority (8,258) of them either changed or altered their names in English, while as many as 997 made changes to their names in Tamil.

The Government Branch Press in Salem got 7,288 of the total 9,255 applications received between April 2023 and September 30 this year.

It may be noted that the revenue of ₹54.41 lakh was generated only through the Government Branch Presses located in Salem, Pudukkottai, and Vriddhachalam, which began receiving applications for name change or alterations since April this year.

Besides the Government Branch Presses in these three locations, applications for name change or alterations are being accepted at the head office of the Commissionerate of Stationery and Printing in Chennai and in the Government Branch Press in Madurai and Tiruchi.

In 2023-2024, a revenue of ₹1.57 crore was generated by the State government from across Tamil Nadu towards the fee for publication of name change or alterations.

The fee for publishing the notification of change of one’s name in English is ₹750 and the same for publishing the change in Tamil in the government gazette is ₹150. The notification regarding the change of name for transgender people is published in the government gazette free of cost.

People usually change their names or make corrections to them for various reasons: to change their initials or due to a change in their marital status, among others.

