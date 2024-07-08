What the NTK would have done to AIADMK front’s LS poll prospects

The AIADMK-led front would have secured leads in 21 more Assembly segments in the 2024 Lok Sabha election had the NTK been a part of it.

The AIADMK-DMDK combine, which drew a blank in election, had established a lead in 10 Assembly segments — Ariyalur, Jayamkondan, Thirukoyilur, Ulundurpettai, Edappadi, Kumarapalayam, Paramathivelur, Sankari, Thirumangalam and Aruppukottai. Taking into account the votes polled by the combine and the NTK this election, the total number of Assembly seats where they would have secured leads is 31.

Led by film director-turned-politician Seeman, the NTK contested on its own all along. However, the party sent its nominee to a fast that was recently organised by the AIADMK in Chennai. Moreover, had the parties contested together, the front would have won in four Lok Sabha constituencies — Virudhunagar, Namakkal, Kallakurichi and Salem.

The 21 Assembly segments [where the front would have secured leads] are – Madurantakam (falling under the Kancheepuram Lok Sabha constituency); Mettur (Dharmapuri), Rishivandhiyam, Sankarapuram, Kallakurichi, Gangavalli and Yercaud (Kallakurichi); Omalur (Salem); Bhavani (Tiruppur); Kunnam (Chidambaram); Vikravandi (Villupuram); Rasipuram, Senthamangalam, Namakkal and Thiruchengodu (Namakkal); Vedaranayam (Nagapattinam); Sivaganga (Sivaganga); Thiruparankundram, Sattur and Virudhunagar (Virudhunagar); and Rajapalayam (Tenkasi). Besides, there would have been a tie in Vasudevanallur (Tenkasi). This general election, the AIADMK and the DMDK secured about 89.27 lakh votes and 11.29 lakh votes respectively, with overall vote shares of 20.5% and 2.6% each. The NTK, which contested in all the 39 seats on its own, netted 35,60,485 votes with a vote share of 8.2%.

Recently, Mr. Seeman had appealed to the AIADMK and the DMDK to support his candidate in the upcoming Vikravandi byelection. The AIADMK and the DMDK have boycotted the bypoll.

