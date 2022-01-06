What led to the closure of mini-clinics?

Inadequate planning, hasty implementation did the scheme in, say doctors and officials

Inadequate planning, hasty implementation without a gap analysis and the temporary nature of the scheme are all the reasons for the curtains to come down on the Amma mini-clinics in Tamil Nadu, a cross-section of government doctors and officials have said.

It was in December 2020 that the AIADMK government rolled out the scheme for people to have an easy access to healthcare facilities. A year later, the clinics have ceased to exist. According to a government order issued on December 31, 2021, 1,950 mini-clinics were established with medical officers and multi-purpose health workers, while the post of staff nurses could not be filled because of a stay order passed by the High Court.

The performance of the clinics has not reached to any substantial level, a review showed. Moreover, with the launch of ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ and ‘Varumun Kappom Thittam’, the objective of the clinics has more than been achieved. A total of 4,448 health sub-centres were converted as health and wellness centres for the implementation of universal health coverage, the order said.

The mini-clinic scheme was sanctioned for a period of one year. After a review, the government decided not to extend it beyond December 31, 2021. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Tuesday said the clinics did not benefit members of the public.

So what led to the closure of these clinics? A medical officer pointed out that the mini-clinics had “zero benefits” for people. “There was no manpower, no fund allocation and no infrastructure,” he said. They were launched without a gap analysis, said another doctor. Officials pointed out that as per the Indian Public Health Standards, the infrastructure gaps were very low in Tamil Nadu, thanks to the network of primary health centres and health sub-centres, especially in rural areas.

“In urban areas, the distance that needs to be covered to reach a primary health centre is within the norms, but the population that a facility catered to is more. So, ideally, if the Health Department wanted to fill the gaps in infrastructure, it should have done a SWOT [strength, weakness, opportunity and threat] analysis and diverted funds as per the requirements,” the doctor said.

Another doctor said that mini-clinics did not provide any new service other than what was available at the primary health centres and the health sub-centres. “The real need is not mini-clinics but male multi-purpose health workers. The strength of health inspectors was reduced from 7,000 to 3,000. In addition, while primary health centres in rural areas have two medical officers each, those in urban areas have only one. Another medical officer should be posted,” he said.

P. Saminathan, president of Service Doctors and Post-Graduates Association, said the concept was good but the infrastructure was not adequate and manpower insufficient. “The previous government executed the scheme in an unplanned and urgent manner. It was all on a temporary basis. There were no permanent appointments and even salary allotment was for six months,” he said.

The need for the mini-clinics was less in a State like Tamil Nadu that has a large network of primary healthcare facilities, he added. “Instead, the second healthcare set-up — that is, government hospitals — could be expanded to provide round-the-clock access to emergency healthcare for people in remote areas,” he said.