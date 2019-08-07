What is the guarantee that J&K situation won’t get repeated elsewhere, asks Alagiri

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Tuesday wondered what the guarantee was that the situation being faced by Jammu and Kashmir won’t come to pass in other States.

Addressing a press conference on the revocation of the special status granted under Article 370 to Jammu and Kashmir by the Central government, Mr. Alagiri asked, “Who will have faith in the Indian Constitution anymore? How will those of various faiths and religions trust it? What is the guarantee that this situation won’t come to Tamil Nadu, Kerala or West Bengal?”

The Congress leader said this decision cannot be viewed in isolation any longer, as though it involved only Jammu and Kashmir. “They are trying to rewrite history. They are blaming Nehru for the problems. But if Nehru had not taken this up, Kashmir would have gone to Pakistan,” he said.

The Narendra Modi government was undertaking a lot of wrong deeds to rewrite history, he said. “Just like how Hitler and Mussolini rewrote history, Modi is trying to do that here,” Mr. Alagiri alleged, adding, “He won’t succeed. How can you implement a rule without the Assembly approving it?”

Mr. Alagiri slammed Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that there was no Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, and hence, the Centre was revoking its special status. He said [post-partition] Muslims in Kashmir decided to stay in India and did not want to be a part of Pakistan. “The BJP has pierced the heart of India,” he said, adding that his party will hold discussions with all secular parties in the State and take the issue to the people. When asked why the Congress did not hold a referendum in Jammu and Kashmir in all these decades, Mr. Alagiri said it had held four general elections, which was “equivalent to a referendum”.