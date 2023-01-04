What have you done to inspire confidence among parents and students? HC asks Kallakurichi school management

January 04, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the management of the private school in Kallakurichi, where a Class XII girl’s death last year led to large-scale vandalism and ransacking, to file an affidavit listing the steps it had taken to inspire confidence among parents and students for resumption of physical classes, starting from Lower Kindergarten (LKG).

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan directed office-bearers of Latha Educational Society, Kaniyamoor that runs the Sakthi Matriculation Higher Secondary School affiliated to the State Board, as well as ECR International School affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from four different blocks on the same campus, to file the affidavit by January 10.

A mob had indulged in rioting and set fire to the school buildings on July 17, four days after the girl’s death. Since then, the school began conducting only online classes. Subsequently, it carried out extensive repair works in the buildings and approached the court seeking permission to resume physical classes. Passing interim orders in the case last month, Justice R. Suresh Kumar permitted the management to conduct physical classes only for students of Classes IX to XII, in both the schools, from the renovated buildings on a trial basis. He said that a decision on permitting physical classes for other students would be taken after a month.

Accordingly, when the case was listed before Justice Karthikeyan on Tuesday, the petitioner’s counsel insisted on permitting the school to conduct physical classes for all students, beginning from LKG. The judge replied that the parents and students must first have the confidence to enter the building. “What have you done to inspire such confidence?” the judge asked, and directed the school management to first exhibit its bonafide by filing an affidavit on the steps it had taken so far.

Local situation

The judge also granted time for the district administration to file a report on the local situation ever since physical classes began for students of Classes IX to XII.