What do the guidelines say about manhole cover height?

The Indian Roads Congress has guidelines on maintenance of manhole covers on the roads

The Indian Roads Congress, the apex body of the country for laying down design standards for the construction of roads, has covered the guidelines for manhole covers in its “IRC 98-2011: Guidelines on Accommodation of Utility Services on Roads in Urban Areas” document.

“The manhole covers should not protrude over the road surface and should be fixed in level with the existing road. In the course of subsequent renewals of road, the level of manhole covers should also be raised to the level of road. The manhole covers should be so maintained as not to endanger safety. The manhole covers shall be strengthened by providing M40 grade interlocking paving blocks or M40 grade concrete surrounding manhole to serve as a dampener for impact of vehicular loads,” the document says.

“In case of existing manholes, during overlay/surface renewal of carriageway the existing manholes can be covered with sand. Subsequently, the sand can be removed, and the manhole can be raised, avoiding the newly-laid surface from digging into the manhole and preventing damage to the manhole cover during the laying of overlays,” the document added.