What are the loopholes?

February 26, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST

In Tamil Nadu, several homes are run by the State government as well as NGOs for women, children, senior citizens, and destitutes. Some private homes receive government grants, but they are under tighter scrutiny, as opposed to hundreds of other institutions that receive no government aid.

The government mandates that under the Tamil Nadu Hostels and Homes for Women and Children (Regulation) Act, 2014, any person who desires to establish a hostel, lodging house or home for women and children should apply for a licence to the Collector concerned. An inspection by a team headed by officials of the rank of district social welfare officer, child protection officer or disability welfare officer should follow. Then, a licence is granted for three years. Homes like Anbu Jothi Ashram that house persons with disabilities and mental illnesses are also governed by the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017.

“Officials from the department had visited the home earlier and noticed several shortcomings, and the Ashram was functioning without licence,” said a senior official of the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons Department.

For long, the need for a speedy and transparent online system of registration was felt, and a senior official of the Social Welfare Department says the government is working on it. “A compendium of all homes run by the government, as well as NGOs, is being prepared as well. While we have already insisted that no home be left out and inspected periodically by district-level committees, the Collectors have also been instructed to visit at least two homes every month,” he added.

Activists have raised concerns about the absence of periodical inspections by the district authorities. While the inmates are a mix of persons with disabilities and mental illnesses and destitute persons, P. Bala Murugan, founder, Tamil Nadu Alliance, points out that the Tamil Nadu Hostels and Homes for Women and Children (Regulation) Act mandates separate facilities for them. “All of these homes are expected to be monitored by one district-level officer — the social welfare officer — who has to oversee hundreds of such private institutions. There is an urgent need to address this system and establish block-level committees for effective monitoring,” he says.