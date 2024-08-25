GIFT a SubscriptionGift
What appears in The Hindu is akin to SC order: Rajinikanth

Updated - August 25, 2024 12:21 pm IST

Published - August 25, 2024 12:10 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, actor Rajinikanth, and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at the book release function on Saturday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, actor Rajinikanth, and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at the book release function on Saturday.

Actor Rajinikanth on Saturday said The Hindu was a newspaper with a great tradition, and what was published in it was akin to an order of the Supreme Court.

Speaking at the event held here to release the book Kalaignar Enum Thai, authored by Minister E.V. Velu, the actor said there was nobody in India who did not know The Hindu. “I need not say anything about The Hindu, a newspaper with a tradition of over a century. When it [The Hindu] publishes something, it does so with a lot of research,” he said, while sharing the dais with N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Ltd.

‘Long-time friend’

Mr. Rajinikanth further said Mr. Ram was a long-time friend, and a bold man. “As [Minister] E.V. Velu said, he [Mr. Ram] has an ideology. He always writes and speaks what he feels is right, and will not be intimidated by anyone,” he added.

