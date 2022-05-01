What about the birds? 

K.V.R.K. Thirunaranan of Nature Trust has been inspecting the marshland since the fire broke out

The Pallikaranai marshland is a haven for migratory and resident birds. The massive fire, fortunately, has come at the end of the migratory season.

“As the migratory season is over, the visiting birds have all gone. The habitat is also intact. Perumbakkam has more migratory birds now,” said V. Priyadarshini, District Forest Officer, Chennai.

After the flooding during the last northeast monsoon, the government has spent ₹64 lakh on flood mitigation. “Invasive species and tall grass, which could have caught fire, were all removed. Our men are on the field. We are regularly monitoring the situation,” she added.

K.V.R.K. Thirunaranan of Nature Trust has been inspecting the marshland since the fire broke out. “Pelicans, painted storks and glossy ibis are all nesting safely inside the NIOT campus and they are all safe as the smoke is mostly on the other side,” he said. There are about a hundred common kites circling over the marshland, he added. A lot of private taxis were being parked on the sides of the road and anyone flipping out a cigarette could start a fire which could endanger ground nesting, he cautioned.