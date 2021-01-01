What 2021 holds in store for Tamil Nadu

Leaving behind painful memories of 2020, which saw lives and livelihoods affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu steps into 2021 with hope.

Here is what it can look forward to in different sectors, in a year that will witness a crucial Assembly election as well.

(As told to: Dennis S. Jesudasan, R. Sivaraman, Serena Josephine M., Pon Vasanth B.A., Sangeetha Kandavel, Aloysius Xavier Lopez and Sunitha Sekar)