What 2021 holds in store for Tamil Nadu

The Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari gleams in all its glory as the Sun rises.   | Photo Credit: Pichumani K.

Leaving behind painful memories of 2020, which saw lives and livelihoods affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu steps into 2021 with hope.

Here is what it can look forward to in different sectors, in a year that will witness a crucial Assembly election as well.

(As told to: Dennis S. Jesudasan, R. Sivaraman, Serena Josephine M., Pon Vasanth B.A., Sangeetha Kandavel, Aloysius Xavier Lopez and Sunitha Sekar)

State’s priority is to revive the economy, says Chief Secretary
Significant projects coming up
Ensuring free and fair polls
On a mission to curb corruption
‘Focus on COVID-19, NCDs’
‘Blending online, regular classes is key’
Development will take wings
Desalination plant in Chennai
