Tamil Nadu State’s priority is to revive the economy, says Chief Secretary Dennis S. Jesudasan K. Shanmugam, Chief Secretary, Tamil Nadu The State government’s top priority for 2021 is to revive the economy. We will implement select
What 2021 holds in store for Tamil Nadu
Leaving behind painful memories of 2020, which saw lives and livelihoods affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu steps into 2021 with hope.
Here is what it can look forward to in different sectors, in a year that will witness a crucial Assembly election as well.
(As told to: Dennis S. Jesudasan, R. Sivaraman, Serena Josephine M., Pon Vasanth B.A., Sangeetha Kandavel, Aloysius Xavier Lopez and Sunitha Sekar)