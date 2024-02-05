GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wetland bird census | 146 species recorded in 18 wetlands in Villupuram district, numbers lower than last year

This year, 3,909 birds of 90 species were recorded at the Kazhuveli bird sanctuary; last year’s figures were over 21,000 birds of 150 species

February 05, 2024 01:15 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A Black Bittern in flight recorded during the recent synchronised bird census at the Kazhuveli bird sanctuary in Villupuram district

A Black Bittern in flight recorded during the recent synchronised bird census at the Kazhuveli bird sanctuary in Villupuram district | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The two-day synchronised bird census in wetlands and bird sanctuaries in Villupuram district recorded around 146 species and 9,977 individual birds.

The census was undertaken in two bird sanctuaries — Oussudu and Kazhuveli — and 16 wetlands in Villupuram district on January 27 and 28.

ALSO READ
Bird population plummets at Ooty lake, conservationists blame government construction projects

More than 12 teams of volunteers, bird watchers, and ornithologists were engaged in the annual exercise organised by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, with technical support from Universal Eco Foundation, a Puducherry-based biodiversity conservation organisation.

The volunteers carried out the census using the Point Count and Line Transect method in the wetlands from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. 

About 3,909 birds belonging to 90 species were spotted in the Kazhuveli bird sanctuary alone. The highest number was that of Glossy Ibis (779) followed by the Northern pintail (512) and Eurasian Coot (295). Some of the rare birds recorded during the census were the Knob-billed duck and Black Bittern in Kazhuveli. Last year, more than 21,000 birds of 150 species were recorded in Kazhuveli.

The census was simultaneously held in the Yedayanthittu estuary, Uppukali creek, Irumbai, Poyyapakkam lake, Melmalayanur and Valathi in Villupuram district.

The census recorded about 2,080 birds of 64 species in the Oussudu sanctuary. A total of 7,205 birds from 124 species were recorded in Kallakurichi district, while the numbers for Cuddalore district were 14,414 birds of 118 species.

The second phase of the census, scheduled for March 2 and 3 will cover terrestrial birds.

