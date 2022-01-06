Wet weather may continue till Jan. 12

A weak trough is expected to form and bring moderate rain from Saturday

Wet weather over the State may continue till January 12 and there may be an increase in rainfall activity over coastal areas from January 8, according to the Meteorological Department.

Though there have been episodes of dry spell this month, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has not yet declared withdrawal of the northeast monsoon from the State as rainfall is likely to continue.

Officials said that light rain may occur in one or two places over south coastal region till Friday. The rainfall intensity may increase from Saturday.

S.Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the interaction between intense western disturbance from northern parts and the strong easterlies at lower level would impact weather over coastal areas.

A weak trough is also expected to form and bring moderate rain over south coastal parts and light rain over north coastal areas from Saturday. However, there would be more clarity on the intensity of rainfall by Thursday, he added.

The monsoon-induced rainfall activity is expected to continue till mid-January. Officials recalled that the Northeast monsoon had withdrawn from Tamil Nadu only around Pongal festival time last year too.

Forecast for Chennai

The department has forecast that Chennai may experience a partly cloudy sky and a maximum temperature of 29 degree Celsius till Friday.

On Wednesday, dry weather prevailed over the State as none of the weather stations reported rainfall. In Chennai, the weather stations at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 28.5 degree Celsius and 28.7 degree Celsius respectively, which is slightly lower than the normal temperature for the day.

While Kodaikanal recorded a maximum temperature of 18.1 degree Celsius, one of the lowest day temperatures in the State on Wednesday, Karur Paramathi recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degree Celsius for the day.

This month, the State has recorded an average of nearly 3cm of rainfall, which is far in excess than its normal of 3mm for the period. Similarly,

Chennai district too has registered an average of 3.4 cm of rainfall against its normal of 4.5 mm between January 1 and 5, according to IMD data.