Wet Deepavali weekend likely

12 November 2020 01:10 IST

Two easterly waves in succession are likely to trigger widespread rainfall in T.N., Puducherry and Karaikal

A wet Deepavali weekend is likely over many places of the State as the Meteorological Department has forecast an active rain spell till November 17.

Two easterly waves in succession could trigger widespread rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. While rainfall would cover the coastal region initially, it is set to move to interior areas by Friday. One or two places in several districts may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall of up to 20 cm on Thursday and Saturday, according to the department.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said a trough of low pressure over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast to westcentral Bay off the north Andhra Pradesh coast had activated rain over the State. There is another cyclonic circulation over the Equatorial Indian ocean. But the system is far away.

“Rains will start in coastal region and move westwards. It would spread over interior places gradually. Such rainfall influenced by easterly perturbations will depend on moisture distribution and interaction between land and ocean. It will enhance convective activity too,” he said.

On Thursday, heavy rainfall is likely over one or two places in districts such as Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and the delta region. Thunderstorms with heavy rain may continue over one or two places during the weekend.

Chennai and its neighbourhood began receiving sharp showers on Wednesday evening and the day temperature dropped to 28.6 degree Celsius in Nungambakkam and 29.7 degree Celsius in Meenambakkam.

The weather trend is set to continue, and the city may get light to moderate rain and it may be heavy in one or two places till Saturday. The State has so far received an average of 14 cm, which is 46% less than the normal of 26 cm for this season since October1.

The department has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea as squally winds with speeds reaching up to 50 km per hour may prevail along and off the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts till the weekend.

New AGRs

The Meteorological Department is also set to inaugurate an automatic rain gauge at Sri Sairam Institute of Technology, west Tambaram, on Friday.

Officials said the other ARGs would be inaugurated at Goodwill School, Villivakkam, and Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute, Maduravoyal, soon. There are no plans to set up an ARG at Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, Guindy.