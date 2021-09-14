Western Ghats to get heavy rain for two days

CHENNAI

14 September 2021 01:25 IST

Scattered rainfall possible in some districts, says IMD

Rainfall activity over the State may be largely restricted to a few districts, particularly those along the Western Ghats for the next few days as the southwest monsoon becomes vigorous in other States.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast that heavy rains may occur at one or two places over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni and Dindigul districts for two days and thunderstorms are set to continue for two or three days. On Tuesday, Western Ghats and adjoining places such as Salem, Namakkal, Kallakurichi and north coastal parts may receive light to moderate rain. Some delta districts may get rains on Wednesday.

Officials said there may be a slight increase in rainfall from Thursday as weather models indicate scattered rainfall over the State and Puducherry.

On Monday, a few weather stations, including Valparai and Udhagamandalam, received mild rains till 5.30 p.m.

No impact

The deep depression over the north coastal Odisha would not have any direct impact over the State and dry weather may prevail over several districts until the system weakens. However, the districts along Western Ghats would continue to rain for two or three days as the weather system would draw up moisture. Some other parts of the State have a chance of rainfall due to convective activity triggered by strong southwesterlies, said the officials.

Light rain may occur in some areas of Chennai too till Wednesday and the department predicts partly cloudy sky and a maximum temperature of 34 degree Celsius.

On Monday, Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded slightly above normal temperature of 35.1 degree Celsius and 35.3 degree Celsius.

Tamil Nadu has so far received an overall rainfall of 32.2 cm, which is 24% in excess for southwest monsoon since June 1. Perambalur and Theni districts were among the few districts that received an excess rainfall of above 80% of their seasonal share, according to IMD records.