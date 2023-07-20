Western countries praise PM Modi because he gives them business: T.N. Congress

July 20, 2023 03:51 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Thursday said the Western world was praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, because he gives them business.

In a statement, he pointed out that under PM Modi, India has signed collaboration pacts with countries including the United States, Russia and France for various projects. Because of these business deals, those countries call and praise Mr. Modi, he said, but the BJP cadre created the illusion that Mr. Modi has influence in these countries.

This would not help in India’s development or in its achieving self-reliance, he noted and condemned Mr. Modi’s actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT