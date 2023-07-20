ADVERTISEMENT

Western countries praise PM Modi because he gives them business: T.N. Congress

July 20, 2023 03:51 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a statement, T.N. Congress Committee president said India had signed collaboration pacts with counties including the United States, Russia and France, which is why these countries praised Mr. Modi, and not because of any influence he wielded in these countries

The Hindu Bureau

T.N. Congress Committee president K. S. Alagiri

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Thursday said the Western world was praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, because he gives them business.

In a statement, he pointed out that under PM Modi, India has signed collaboration pacts with countries including the United States, Russia and France for various projects. Because of these business deals, those countries call and praise Mr. Modi, he said, but the BJP cadre created the illusion that Mr. Modi has influence in these countries.

This would not help in India’s development or in its achieving self-reliance, he noted and condemned Mr. Modi’s actions.

