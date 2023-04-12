Western Bypass Road in Pollachi to be completed in October this year, says Minister

April 12, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Western Bypass Road works in Pollachi would be completed in October this year and would be put to the use for the benefit of motorists from Kochi in Kerala bound for Coimbatore city, Minister for Highways and Public Works E.V. Velu said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Responding to a calling attention motion moved by AIADMK legislator Pollachi V. Jayaraman in the House underlining the need to speed up Western Bypass Road works in Pollachi, Mr. Velu tabled a statement, which said 33% of the land acquisition has been completed.

Since vehicles from Kochi to Coimbatore were passing through Pollachi city, the State government issued an administrative sanction for laying a bypass road west of Pollachi at a cost of ₹45.84 crore.

The 8.87 km-long, 10 metre-wide road is to branch out from .81.0 km of Avinashi-Tiruppur-Palladam-Pollachi-Kochi (SH: 19) highway and is to pass through Nallur, Thalakkarai and R. Ponnapuram and connect Achipatti. Lands for a width of 16 metre was to be acquired for the bypass.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the land acquisition process that were to be undertaken in Jamin Uthukuli, Muthur, Thalakkarai, R. Ponnapuram and Sangampalayam, registration following land acquisition have been completed in Muthur, R. Ponnapuram and Sangampalayam, the Minister said.

The State government had in October last year issued a revised administrative sanction for a sum of ₹73.35 crore towards the payment of compensation for land owners and for shifting the drinking water pipes from both sides of the proposed road.

As for Mr. Jayaraman’s request for expanding the width of the railway overbridge from the existing 7.5 metre to 10 metre, Mr. Velu said the issue would be discussed with the Railways based on the number of vehicles using the road and over the percentage of funds to be allocated by the State government and the Railways for the project.