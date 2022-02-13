Tamil Nadu

West Bengal Governor’s move to prorogue Assembly session goes against established norms, says Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday said West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s move to prorogue the Legislative Assembly Session was without any propriety and went against the established norms and conventions.

The ‘symbolic’ head of the State should be the role model to uphold the constitution. “Beauty of democracy lies in extending mutual respect to each other,” Mr. Stalin said in a Twitter post.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2022 12:49:01 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/west-bengal-governors-move-to-prorogue-assembly-session-goes-against-established-norms-says-stalin/article65045522.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY