West Bengal Governor’s move to prorogue Assembly session goes against established norms, says Stalin

Special Correspondent February 13, 2022 12:41 IST

The ‘symbolic’ head of State should be a role model, according to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday said West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s move to prorogue the Legislative Assembly Session was without any propriety and went against the established norms and conventions. The ‘symbolic’ head of the State should be the role model to uphold the constitution. “Beauty of democracy lies in extending mutual respect to each other,” Mr. Stalin said in a Twitter post.



