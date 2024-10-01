West Bengal agricultural labourer dies of starvation in Chennai

West Bengal agricultural labourer Samar Khan, 35, died of starvation in Chennai as he reportedly did not have money to buy food. He was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital after he collapsed owing to starvation, in the Chennai Central Railway Station.

“He had not eaten for six days. Another agricultural labourer Satya Pandit is still in the hospital. 10 others have been rescued,” said an official of Chennai Corporation.

Khan had visited Ponneri, in Tiruvallur district, on the outskirts of Chennai, with a group of 12 farmers for agricultural work. They were promised wages of ₹300 per day. They decided to return to West Bengal after they did not get the agricultural work in Tiruvallur district. As they did not have money to buy food, they stayed in Chennai Central railway station for a few days. Five of them, including Mr. Samar Khan, fainted in the Railway station, and were taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, a few days ago.

“These agricultural labourers are very good people, honest, innocent. During their distress, they decided to use all the money they borrowed to buy train tickets to return home. They remained hungry. They were determined to buy tickets. But they fainted before they could board the train to West Bengal,” said Chennai Corporation Assistant Health Officer Vasudevan.

Samar Khan was declared dead on Monday (September 30, 2024). Satya Pandit, another agricultural labourer, is critical