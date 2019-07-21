We’re not a suitcase-carrying govt.: Nirmala

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Central government “is not a suitcase-carrying government”. A suitcase denotes taking and giving suitcases, she said, referring to bribe money.

“There is no use for a suitcase in the Modi government. Giving and taking are transparent through tender notice and that is why I thought we don’t need the suitcase,” she said. She was addressing the International Business Conference of Nagarathars (IBCN), a biennial business conference organised by the Nagarathar Chamber of Commerce (NCC).

Earlier this month, Ms. Sitharman carried the Union Budget 2019-20 documents in a red bag embossed with the national emblem. Ministers who held this portfolio earlier carried the Budget papers in a briefcase.

Talking about the tax on the super rich in the Union Budget, she said, “Can you not share a little more of the burden of the responsibility to take care of the poor?” She told the audience that, after much thought, it was decided to impose the taxes.

“People are questioning why the taxes have increased for the super rich. We want to eliminate poverty and move towards a better India where everyone gets an equal opportunity,” she said.

She pointed out that there were not more than 5,000 people in this category. “This is not robbery, but an effort to help everyone grow together,” Ms. Sitharaman said.