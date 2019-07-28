We’re a party for social justice: Anbumani

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him that he will look into the demand of farmers in the delta region to cancel hydrocarbon projects and release seven Tamils convicted in the assassination case of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Addressing a public meeting, he said he apprised the PM of how farmers in the Niger delta became refugees after hydrocarbon projects were implemented.

While Dr. Anbumani reiterated that he did not harbour any ill will towards the people of Dharmapuri, he said people believed the “repeated lies” of DMK president M.K. Stalin.

Speaking on the occasion of PMK founder Dr. Ramadoss’ 80th birth anniversary, he said: “Political and alliance compulsions...as far as we are concerned, we only care about who should not come, not who should come. There were so many criticisms but we will do what we want. We don't want positions. We only care about Tamil Nadu's growth.”

He added that Dr. Ramadoss was instrumental in ensuring social justice at an all-India level and that the PMK was responsible for exponentially improving the health sector in India when he was the Union Health Minister.

“We are not a party for a specific caste but are a party for social justice. How long will we be branded as a party for Vanniyars? When Thanthai Periyar was alive, nobody appreciated him. Today, we all celebrate him. It is the same with Dr. Ramadoss. Please recognise him when he is alive,” he said.

He said the Prime Minister had reiterated that he will ensure the linking of the Godavari and the Cauvery.