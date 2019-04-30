Went to Varanasi as an alliance partner of NDA, says OPS

Denying charges that he went to Varanasi to seek a Rajya Sabha seat for his son O. P. Raveendranath Kumar and that he would join the BJP and he sought the post of a governor, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam said that he had gone there as an alliance partner of the NDA.

When asked about the statement of AMMK leader Thanga Tamilselvan, he said it was baseless and had no truth. The AIADMK front will win in the State hands down and Narendra Modi will form the next government at the Centre comfortably, he added.

He said “I have never responded to queries from people like Thanga Tamil Selvan.... It's nothing but rubbish,” he noted.

The AIADMK leader was here to introduce the party candidate for the Tirupparankundram Assembly bypoll.

Apart from the AIADMK, the DMK and the AMMK are in the fray. Being the last day to file nominations, 63 persons have filed their papers.