We’ll boycott elections if our demands aren’t met: Krishnasamy

Puthiya Tamilagam president K. Krishnasamy on Wednesday said the Devendrakula Vellalar community will boycott the upcoming local body and Assembly elections if the State government fails to fulfil the demand for classifying six Scheduled Caste sub-sects as Devendrakula Vellalar and removing the community from the SC list.

He presented a four-page letter to IAS officer Hans Raj Varma, who heads the committee that has been examining the demands of Devendrakula Vellalars.

Dr. Krishnasamy said renaming the six SC sub-sects and delisting the community from the Scheduled Caste list were a “top social priority”, and urged Mr. Varma to take a favourable view of the demands and make a suitable recommendation to the State government before the community votes in the Nanguneri Assembly bypoll on October 21.

Though the committee was formed in February 2019, it was “taking very long” to finalise the report, Mr. Krishnasamy said, adding that he suspected that attempts were being made to “delay the process”.

The PT leader told The Hindu that the social demand shouldn’t be conflated with politics. “This is not an issue that should be clubbed with electoral alliances. This is a social issue and a long-standing demand of the Devendrakula Vellalar community. This issue will decide the future political path. This will bring about social change in Tamil Nadu and throughout India,” Dr. Krishnasamy said.

He said Dravidian parties were of the opinion that “castes will remain forever, and there is no scope for change”.

“However, we say that being listed under the Scheduled Castes stigmatises us. This is what we believe. We believe that there should be social mobility – that is real social justice. We believe that any social change is possible only when this community comes out of the Scheduled Caste list. It [being on the list] stops the development of our community,” he said.

He said Dravidian parties cannot decide the Devendrakula Vellalar community’s future. “Dravidian parties shouldn’t impose their view on castes on us. How many of those who oppose this idea are ready to include their communities in the SC list? That is the question.”

Referring to the objections raised from certain quarters to the use of the word ‘Vellalar’, Dr. Krishnasamy clarified that Vellalar was not a title but a name of a community.