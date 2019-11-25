Welfare assistance worth ₹62.82 cr. distributed in Tiruvannamalai

Welfare assistance to the tune of ₹62.82 crore was distributed to the needy at special functions orgnaised at Kilpennathur, Tiruvannanmalai, Thandarampattu and Chengam, all under Tiruvannamalai district.

According to revenue officials, special grievance meetings were conducted between August 27-31 as per the Chief Minister’s order.

As many as 46,418 applications were received from people from 1,070 revenue villages, 123 municipal wards and 150 town panchayat wards.

After careful scrutiny of the applications, covering demands from revenue, social welfare, social defence, agriculture and rural developments, beneficiaries were identified.

In Kalasapakkam taluk 2,148 beneficiaries were provided assistance to the tune of ₹10.09 crore.

₹4.43 crore worth of assistance was given to 3,441 beneficiaries from Arni taluk. Beneficiaries from other regions include: ₹7.28 crore for 3,358 people in Cheyyar; ₹5.33 crore for 1,498 people in Tiruvannamalai; ₹7.55 crore for 1426 people in Vembakkam; ; and ₹7.72 crore for 3,399 people in Chengam.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Chritable Endowments, Sevoor S. Ramchandran, distributed the assistance in the presence of District Collector K.S. Kandasamy, District Revenue Officer P. Rathinasamy and Tiruvannamalai Revenue Divisional Officer M. Sridevi.

Mr. Ramachandran said that 32 lakes and five reservoirs are being rejuvenated and replenished in the district at a cost of ₹21.07 crore.

This initiative would benefit 12,213 acres of agricultural lands, he said.

Members of Legislative Assembly Dusi K Mohan (Cheyyar), V. Panneerselvam (Kalasapakkam), and K. Pichandi (Kilpennathur) participated.