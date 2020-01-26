Welfare assistance distributed at Republic Day function

The 71st Republic Day was celebrated with fervour in Vellore and other neighbouring districts in Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur and Ranipet on Sunday.

In Vellore, Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram hoisted the tricolour on the ramparts of Vellore Fort and reviewed the guard of honour at Nethaji Stadium.

Mr. Shanmuga Sundaram handed over welfare assistance worth ₹2.90 crore to 317 beneficiaries on the occasion.

He presented the Chief Minister’s police medals and certificates to 61 policemen for their services .

He also handed over certificates to government officers in appreciation of their work.

District Revenue Officer, J. Partheeban, District Rural Development Agency, Project Director, S. Malathi, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Vellore), N. Kamini and Superintendent of Police, Pravesh Kumar participated in the event.

A total of 900 students from various schools staged cultural programmes on the occasion.

In Tiruvannamalai district, Collector K.S. Kandasamy hoisted the national tricolour.

He handed over the CM’s police medals to 48 police personnel and certificates to 245 government employees.

He presented welfare assistance to the tune of ₹6.36 crore to 1563 beneficiaries. This included farm equipment for farmers through the agriculture department, loans with subsidy to entrepreneurs and financial assistance to self-help groups.

District Revenue Officer, P. Rathinasamy, Assistant Collector (Training) M. Pratap, DRDA director P. Jayasudha, Superintendent of Police, M.R. Sibi Chakravarthi, Additional Superintendent of Police G. Vanitha, ADSP, Ashok Kumar and Revenue Divisional Officer, Sridevi participated.

In Tirupattur district, Collector M.P. Sivanarl unfurled the tricolour and distributed ₹7.01 crore worth of assistance to 426 beneficiaries. Meanwhile, in a Republic Day celebration organised at Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Ranipet, District Collector S. Divyadarshini distributed assistance worth ₹4.98 crore to 276 beneficiaries.

Superintendent of Police, A. Myilvaganan, District Revenue Officer, S. Jayachandran, Sub-Collector, K. Elambahavath from the district participated in the celebration.