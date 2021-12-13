Tamil Nadu

Welfare aid distributed

Welfare measures to benefit people from the disadvantaged sections of the society were distributed by Rt.Rev.J. George Stephen, the Bishop of the CSI Diocese of Madras, at a function in Ammanur near Arakkonam in Ranipet district on Sunday.

A release by the diocese said that the measures were meant to help the poor, widows, destitute people and differently-abled. The measures were designed towards rural economic development, self-employment and women empowerment, it added.

According to the release, Ministers R. Gandhi, Gingee K.S.Masthan, and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi attended the function.


