Welfare aid distributed

Welfare measures to benefit people from the disadvantaged sections of the society were distributed by Rt.Rev.J. George Stephen, the Bishop of the CSI Diocese of Madras, at a function in Ammanur near Arakkonam in Ranipet district on Sunday.

A release by the diocese said that the measures were meant to help the poor, widows, destitute people and differently-abled. The measures were designed towards rural economic development, self-employment and women empowerment, it added.

According to the release, Ministers R. Gandhi, Gingee K.S.Masthan, and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi attended the function.