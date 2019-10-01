Weightlifting champions meet Collector

Young athletes who won the weightlifting championship at the Sports Meet conducted by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu at Nehru stadium in Chennai on Friday met and interacted with District Collector, A. Shanmuga Sundram on Monday at the Collectorate.

The team, trained under experts from the Centre of Excellence for Weightlifting, Sathuvachari, Vellore, showed their prowess to win the in the meet, bringing back a number of gold and silver medals.

The team comprises — S. Kishorekumar, J. Priyadarshini, S. Gayathri, M. Praveena, O. Vishal (gold medal winners); S. Prapanjan, S. Lokeswaran, M. Rishi, T. Velayudham, M. Pradeepa, S. Bhavanipriya (silver winners); Adityan A. Rudreshwar, S. Sakthi Amirdhan, L. Rashiya, M. Divya and P. Roja (bronze winners).