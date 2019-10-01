Weightlifting champions meet Collector

Young athletes who won the weightlifting championship at the Sports Meet conducted by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu at Nehru stadium in Chennai on Friday met and interacted with District Collector, A. Shanmuga Sundram on Monday at the Collectorate.
The team, trained under experts from the Centre of Excellence for Weightlifting, Sathuvachari, Vellore, showed their prowess to win the in the meet, bringing back a number of gold and silver medals.
The team comprises — S. Kishorekumar, J. Priyadarshini, S. Gayathri, M. Praveena, O. Vishal (gold medal winners); S. Prapanjan, S. Lokeswaran, M. Rishi, T. Velayudham, M. Pradeepa, S. Bhavanipriya (silver winners); Adityan A. Rudreshwar, S. Sakthi Amirdhan, L. Rashiya, M. Divya and P. Roja (bronze winners).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor