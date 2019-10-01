Tamil Nadu

Weightlifting champions meet Collector

District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundram meeting the State Level Weightlifting champions.

District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundram meeting the State Level Weightlifting champions.   | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

more-in

Team won at the Chennai Sports Meet

Young athletes who won the weightlifting championship at the Sports Meet conducted by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu at Nehru stadium in Chennai on Friday met and interacted with District Collector, A. Shanmuga Sundram on Monday at the Collectorate.

The team, trained under experts from the Centre of Excellence for Weightlifting, Sathuvachari, Vellore, showed their prowess to win the in the meet, bringing back a number of gold and silver medals.

The team comprises — S. Kishorekumar, J. Priyadarshini, S. Gayathri, M. Praveena, O. Vishal (gold medal winners); S. Prapanjan, S. Lokeswaran, M. Rishi, T. Velayudham, M. Pradeepa, S. Bhavanipriya (silver winners); Adityan A. Rudreshwar, S. Sakthi Amirdhan, L. Rashiya, M. Divya and P. Roja (bronze winners).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Tamil Nadu
sport
Vellore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 6, 2020 5:40:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/weightlifting-champions-meet-collector/article29560167.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY