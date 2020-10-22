Weight training introduced at Fire stations

The gym was set up District Fire Officer of Villupuram district Robin Castro.

In a bid to boost fitness within the force, the Fire and Rescue Services Department has opened a gym in Villupuram to help firefighters attached to 14 fire stations in Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts remain physically fit for the task.

The gym was set up District Fire Officer of Villupuram district Robin Castro. A 2019 batch officer, Mr. Castro has introduced a schedule for all the 145 firefighters in Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts to sweat it out and remain physically and mentally fit.

Inspired by DGP of Fire and Rescue Services Department C. Sylendra Babu, a fitness enthusiast, Mr. Castro has roped in enthusiastic firefighters including commandos attached to the force for one hour practice daily before resuming work.

On an average, Firemen in the two districts attend to 130 distress calls besides executing rescue operations of livestock, snakes, birds and humans risking their own lives.

Due to the pandemic, the personnel are also engaged for decontamination work of public places under the civic bodies.

“Such a fitness programme was necessary to not only keep the force fit but also reduce their stress levels. This has helped them improve their performance”, he says.

As part of their training, the commandos have to run for 5 kms daily followed by weight training for 20 minutes, rope training and tyre exercises. The team led by Mr. Castro also go cycling during the weekends covering a minimum of 100 kms from Villupuram.

P. Sivagurunathan, leading Fireman attached to Villupuram Fire Station says that physical training has been an integral part to his daily routine.

“I make it a point to exercise at the gym here daily for one-and-half hours. This has not only helped me build muscles but also improve my overall well-being and productivity”, he says.

Mr. Castro says that facilities for weight training have been introduced for firemen in all the 14 stations in the two districts.