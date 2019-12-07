Weight issue halted Train18 construction: Railway Board

One of the main reasons why the Indian Railways decided to halt the production of Train18 rakes at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) here is that the self-propelled train set is heavier and consumes more power compared to Shatabdi Express on the same route and speed, according to a note prepared by the Railway Board.

Light weight version

Though Train18 rakes, later launched as Vande Bharat Express, are running successfully connecting New Delhi with Varanasi and Katra, the Railway Ministry is looking at a light weight version that could conserve power and hence the plan to float global tenders to procure the train sets and not from the ICF that indigenously built Train18 in a record 18 months.

In a separate but related development, Chief Administrative Officer, Rail Wheel Plant, Bela, Shubhranshu, has written to the Chairman, Railway Board, that the axle load of Vande Bharat was less than 17 tonnes, which was similar to world-class trains. The Vande Bharat had the potential to evolve into a perfect train, built in India for Indian needs. Increase in power consumption was a result of high acceleration and any train set, indigenous or imported, would demand so.

AIRF demand

All India Railwaymen Federation (AIRF) working president N. Kanniah said the charges of procedural flaws in the making of Train18 were “ridiculous”. The move to halt production and float global tenders to procure production from foreign players had hit the morale of the skilled workforce in the ICF.

“ICF should be allowed to manufacture rakes for Vande Bharat Express,” he said.