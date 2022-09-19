Weekly vaccination camps for antenatal, lactating women

‘The Health Department will conduct the camps every Wednesday in all its centres’

From October, the Health Department will conduct vaccination camps every Wednesday in all its 11,333 government health centres for antenatal women, children, newborns and lactating mothers, said Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, after inspecting the 37th mega vaccination camp here on Sunday.

“We are bringing a small change from October 1; 11 different vaccines required for ante-natal mothers, newborns and lactating mothers would be provided every Wednesday at all government healthcare facilities. We will draw up a schedule and provide the vaccines,” the Minister said. Further, on Thursdays, the State will offer COVID-19 vaccines for beneficiaries aged 12-17, the Minister said, adding: “The first dose coverage has crossed 90%. In the 12-14 year age group, as many as 21.21 lakh children need be vaccinated. While 93.51% have received the first dose, as many as 72.77% have been given the second dose. In the 15-17 age group, 91.24% have received the first dose and 77.41% the second dose.”

‘No need to panic’

The Minister said that in the State, 1,044 persons had contracted the flu and 364 persons were under treatment. The flu is nothing to panic about and children can be isolated at home. There is currently no need to shut schools, he said. Till Sunday morning, as many as 5,38,38,213 persons had been vaccinated through through 36 mega vaccination camps in the State. So far, only 80,705 persons (18.79%) of the 4,25,88,334 beneficiaries had received the precautionary dose, he added.

While the State awaits directions from the Union Health Ministry, as on date, the last mega camp to provide free precautionary dose would be held on September 25, he said.