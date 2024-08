Weekly special trains between Erode and Sambalpur in Odisha

Weekly special trains will be operated between Sambalpur in Odisha and Erode from August to November to cater to the needs of passengers.

A release from Salem Railway Division said Train No. 08311 Sambalpur–Erode Weekly Special Train will leave Sambalpur at 11.35 a.m. on Wednesdays from August 21, 2024, to November 27, 2024 (15 services) to reach Erode at 7.30 p.m. on Thursdays. Likewise, Train No.08312 Erode–Sambalpur Weekly Special Train will leave Erode at 2.45 p.m. on Fridays from August 23 to November 29 (15 services) to reach Sambalpur at 11.15 p.m. on Saturdays.

The train will have AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, sleeper class, general second class and luggage-cum-brake van coaches and will have stoppages at Bargarh Road, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Duvvada, Anakapalle, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Perambur, Katpadi, Jolarpettai and Salem, the release added.