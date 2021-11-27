Weekly-off system for police personnel in Cuddalore

The system is introduced on the directions of Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu

The Cuddalore district police have introduced weekly-off system for the personnel to ensure a healthy work-life balance and enable them to function more efficiently.

The new system came into effect on Friday. Police personnel from the level of Grade II Constables to Head Constables would be given a day off every week.

Though a system of a day off was already in force, police personnel attached to various wings, invariably ended up working on all days, owing to a shortage of manpower. The personnel were paid Extra Time Remuneration (ETR) of ₹250 per day for this.

The new weekly-off system has been introduced on the directions of Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu, according to police sources.

According to a senior police officer, “We have started the weekly-off system from today. A day off would be given in a week to all police constables and head constables. The system would be implemented in 46 Law and Order police stations, four All Women Police Stations (AWPS), four Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW), Special Branch and all special units in the district.”

Station House Officers will discuss with the personnel their preferred day for the weekly-off. The police personnel will be allowed to take their day off to plan their personal work accordingly.

The Station House Officers will ensure that the personnel avail their weekly-offs in a manner that does not affect the regular proceedings of the police stations concerned.

The system will be implemented on a rotational basis unless there is a major law and order situation or a grave emergency within the jurisdictional limits of the stations concerned. This initiative is primarily to ensure the physical and mental health of the personnel, the official said.