Weekly classes for students on waste segregation

February 22, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

To promote environmental awareness among students of Classes I to XII in Chennai schools, teachers should instruct them to segregate waste into biodegradable and non-biodegradable components, Mayor R. Priya said.

“Principals can conduct 15-minute classes every week to teach students how to recycle paper, plastics, and food waste,” she said, adding that awareness among the public had to be increased to achieve 100% waste segregation.

“There are 102 tipper vehicles to remove garden waste and building debris. Efforts will be made to procure fish nets for all the vehicles to avoid spillage of garden waste and construction debris on the streets,” she said.

