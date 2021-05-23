Weekend relaxations allowed by govt. has defeated the purpose of intense lockdown, says Ramadoss

CHENNAI

23 May 2021 13:26 IST

PMK founder S. Ramadoss said that the relaxations allowed by the Tamil Nadu government over the weekend has resulted in mass crowd gathering and has defeated the very purpose of the intense lockdown commencing from Monday.

In a Twitter post, he said the relaxations have proved dangerous and noted that people are crowding in shops and markets, which would lead to spread of COVID-19.

Mr. Ramadoss also said allowing long distance bus services was unnecessary, as it would result in exporting the infection from one district to another.