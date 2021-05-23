Tamil Nadu

Weekend relaxations allowed by govt. has defeated the purpose of intense lockdown, says Ramadoss

Large number of people head out to purchase essentials from shops on Bazaar Road in Mylapore on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: Srinivasan K.V.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss said that the relaxations allowed by the Tamil Nadu government over the weekend has resulted in mass crowd gathering and has defeated the very purpose of the intense lockdown commencing from Monday.

In a Twitter post, he said the relaxations have proved dangerous and noted that people are crowding in shops and markets, which would lead to spread of COVID-19.

Mr. Ramadoss also said allowing long distance bus services was unnecessary, as it would result in exporting the infection from one district to another.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2021 1:26:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/weekend-relaxations-allowed-by-govt-has-defeated-the-purpose-of-intense-lockdown-says-ramadoss/article34626086.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY