Week-long lockdown without any relaxations in TN from May 24

CHENNAI

22 May 2021 15:14 IST

Shops to be open on May 22 and 23 till 9 p.m.; Horticulture Department to supply fruits and vegetables across the State

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced a week-long lockdown from May 24 with severe restrictions that will see all shops including provision and grocery stores shut.

Mr. Stalin, who held discussions with a team of medical experts and all party MLAs, said all shops will remain open on Saturday and Sunday (May 22 and 23) till 9 p.m. to help people make purchases. Government and private buses will also be operated on May 22 and 23 till 9 p.m.

Also Read: Circumstances demand extension of lockdown, says TN CM Stalin

Advertising

Advertising

As per the announcement, medical shops including Siddha, Unani, Ayurveda and veterinary medical shops would remain open during the lockdown.

The Horticulture Department would supply vegetables and fruits through vehicles in coordination with the local bodies across Tamil Nadu. Essential government departments alone will function in the Secretariat and in districts. Employees of the private companies, banks, insurance companies and IT companies should work from home.

E-commerce services will be allowed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parcel service alone will be allowed in hotels between 6 a.m and 10 a.m., between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. and between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Food delivery operators such as Swiggy and Zomato can work only during these timings.

Petrol/diesel bunks, ATMs, supply of agricultural products and inputs for agriculture and trucks carrying essential commodities will be allowed.

Inter-district movement will only be allowed for medical purposes and funerals, with e-registration. For intra-district travel, for medical purposes, no e-registration is required.

The media can function without restrictions.

Continuous process industries, industries manufacturing essential commodities and medical equipment would be allowed as per the earlier guidelines.

The current lockdown comes to an end on the morning May 24.