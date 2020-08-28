Week-long lockdown in 32 areas of U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

28 August 2020 00:14 IST

Restrictions to be in force from Aug. 31

The Puducherry government has decided to impose localised lockdown at 32 places for seven days, starting August 31. District Collector T. Arun, in an order issued on Thursday, said the government decided to impose a lockdown due to the high doubling rate in COVID-19 cases.

Grocery and vegetable shops in these areas will stay open from 6 a.m to noon. All other shops and business establishments would be closed. People will not be allowed to enter the area other than to attend office duties, clinics, milk booths and pharmacies. All vehicular movement would be restricted, the Collector said.

The areas are where the lockdown is being imposed are: Shanmugapuram, Thattanchavady, Gundupalayam, Thilaspet, Thendral Nagar, Iyyapan Nagar, Shakthi Nagar, Anitha Nagar, Aiyanar Koil Street in O.K. Palayam, Thiyagamudhaliyar Nagar, Mullai Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Gangaiamman Koil Street, Kurunji Nagar, Maduvupet, Pettuchettypet, from Thillai Nagar to Vasantham Nagar, Pudhunagar in Kannuvapet Road Junction, R.K. Nagar, Pitchaveerampet Vaikal 1,2, 3, 4, J.J. Nagar, Rainbow Nagar, Kumaragurupallamm, Govindalai, Senthamarai Nagar, Solai Nagar, Vaithikuppam, Muthialpet Urban (Muthiya Mudhaliyar Street, St. Rosario Street, Kattamanikuppam Street), Ulavaikal, Dharmapuri Street, Porayurpet-Pudhunagar and Pangurpet.

Advertising

Advertising