Wednesdays to be ECOmmute day for TNPCB employees

Starting this Wednesday, personnel at the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board office in Guindy will avoid use of personal vehicles.

As part of ECOmmute Day, a weekly pollution-free office commute day, they will commute to office by public transport or by walk or cycle or opt for electric vehicles.

In a press release here, Board chairman A. Udhayan said the idea for this initiative came up during a meeting of senior officers and staff.

Carbon footprint

This was expected to reduce the air pollution load by office commute in TNPCB by nearly 20%.

Around 250 employees and contract staff work at the office, which is the statutory body in the State for pollution control.

Visitors to the office on Wednesdays would be encouraged to avoid motorised transport, he said.